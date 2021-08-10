MercadoLibre (MELI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2,019.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre’s second-quarter results benefited from increasing commerce and fintech revenues. Further, strengthening online-to-offline offerings were tailwinds. Furthermore, growing adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to total payment volume growth. Improvement in the level of transaction per buyer aided its quarterly performance. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a positive for the company. Also, well-performing Mercado Fondo and Mercado Credito drove the results. Additionally, robust shipment growth via MercadoEnvios and rising penetration of managed networks remained tailwinds. It is to be noted that the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins.”

8/5/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – MercadoLibre is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – MercadoLibre is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $104.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,860.00. 53,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,689. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,517.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,200.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 34.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

