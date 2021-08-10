Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 98.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.6% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. 11,198,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,606,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

