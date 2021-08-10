Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,097 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 641,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,612. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

