Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.56 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.
Shares of MRCY opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $88.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38.
In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
