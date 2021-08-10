Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.56 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of MRCY opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $88.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

