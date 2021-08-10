Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $756.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

