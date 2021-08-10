Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Alejandro Larrive Sells 1,000 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at C$894,605.18.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Methanex alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Alejandro Larrive sold 500 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total value of C$20,995.00.

MX traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.53. The company had a trading volume of 374,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,926. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.05. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.53 and a 1 year high of C$62.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.19.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.