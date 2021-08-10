MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.