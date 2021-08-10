Metro (MRU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Metro (TSE: MRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/4/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
MRU traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 251,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,628. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. Metro Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.
