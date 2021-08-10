Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Metromile stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47. Metromile has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Metromile will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

