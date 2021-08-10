M&G plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.10 (LON:MNG)

M&G plc (LON:MNG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.01) on Tuesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.20 ($3.20).

In other news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

