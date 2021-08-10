MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,977 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.91% of MGM Growth Properties worth $219,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,554,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 348,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,186,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,929,000 after acquiring an additional 635,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

