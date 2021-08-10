Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. 68,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,386. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $138.81 million, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $363,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Usio by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter worth $3,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

