Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.46. 68,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.65. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.17.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

