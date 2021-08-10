MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten Sells 1,350 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $767.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.38 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $591.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

