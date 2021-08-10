Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $107,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSEX opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 93,526 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $4,824,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

