Millennium Management LLC Acquires 2,547,527 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 1,553.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $403.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

