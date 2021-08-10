Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 83.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,211,917 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $487,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

