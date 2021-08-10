Millennium Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after purchasing an additional 288,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 45.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 726,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 226,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

