Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Vinci Partners Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VINP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINP opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $748.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

