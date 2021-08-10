Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Cowen reduced their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

