Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 141,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $398.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

