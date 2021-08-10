Millennium Management LLC Sells 398,619 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,619 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,186.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 174.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 250.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

