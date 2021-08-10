Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON MCON traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 111 ($1.45). 7,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,249. The stock has a market cap of £235.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.79.
Mincon Group Company Profile
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.