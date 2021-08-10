Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON MCON traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 111 ($1.45). 7,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,249. The stock has a market cap of £235.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.79.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

