Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $531.59 on Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $27.99 million and $16,795.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $531.59 or 0.01162616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00155279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00147769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,561.57 or 0.99644669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00816573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,658 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

