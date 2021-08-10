Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits 1-Day Volume of $101,021.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $48.13 or 0.00105848 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $101,021.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,500.08 or 1.00068285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00830374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 518,475 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

