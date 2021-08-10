Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $14.25 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.