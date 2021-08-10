Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $5,774,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 126,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

AVO stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

