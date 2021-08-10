Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Down 1.8%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.40. 364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

