MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MIXT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

