Mizuho Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $31.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $26.33 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.