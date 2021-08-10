MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Buys 863 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 20.2% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.16. 70,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

