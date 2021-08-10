Modefi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $669,863.00 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002341 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $14.29 million and $669,863.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.04 or 0.00845332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00107414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,545,100 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

