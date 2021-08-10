Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s current price.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,345. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.