Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.45. Momo reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Momo stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,460. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97. Momo has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Momo by 555.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Momo by 25.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 467,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Momo by 44.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

