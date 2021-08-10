Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.25

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MTE stock traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,025.05 ($26.46). The stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,070. The stock has a market cap of £353.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,812.57. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.