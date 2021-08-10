Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.25

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MTE stock traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,025.05 ($26.46). The stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,070. The stock has a market cap of £353.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,812.57. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.