Morgan Stanley Acquires 308,307 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 326.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of -1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,630 shares of company stock worth $5,459,324 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

