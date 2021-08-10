Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 538.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 83.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

