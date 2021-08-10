Morgan Stanley Has $20.43 Million Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Heartland Express worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

