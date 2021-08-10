Morgan Stanley Increases Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $100.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

QLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Qualys stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $60,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $18,809,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

