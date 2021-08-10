Morgan Stanley Sells 557,602 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Red Rock Resorts worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

RRR opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

