Morgan Stanley Sells 76,587 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of South Jersey Industries worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

