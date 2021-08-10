Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 674,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,302 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 41,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 52,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,919,475. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

