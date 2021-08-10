Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 99,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $228.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

