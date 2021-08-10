Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 21,357 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock remained flat at $$6.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. 85,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,754. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

