Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after buying an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.