Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.45. 867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

