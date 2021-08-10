Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,430. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

