Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,395 shares of company stock worth $2,731,155. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.21 and a 12-month high of $231.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

