Motorola Solutions (MSI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/9/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $301.00 to $307.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $222.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $215.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.99. 15,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,951. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $231.89. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,155. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

