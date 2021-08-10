Motorola Solutions (MSI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI):
- 8/9/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $301.00 to $307.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $222.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $215.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.
Shares of MSI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.99. 15,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,951. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $231.89. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.58.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,155. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
