MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

